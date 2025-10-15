GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.09). Approximately 5,739,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,766,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

