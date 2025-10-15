Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.52 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.93). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 436.88 ($5.82), with a volume of 558,626 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The firm has a market cap of £158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 36,385 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 469, for a total value of £170,645.65. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,744 and sold 679,665 shares valued at $270,085,055. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

