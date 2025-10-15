EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 586815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,042,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 1,166,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 359,543 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,455,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 260,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

