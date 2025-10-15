ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,537,000 after buying an additional 357,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 193.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 30.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,583,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,914,000 after buying an additional 836,632 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,746,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,256,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

