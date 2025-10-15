Essex LLC Sells 38,286 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,456 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,117,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 255.2% in the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 316,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,145,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,138,000 after buying an additional 141,129 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

