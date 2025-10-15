Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 834 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

