Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

GDDY opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,238 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

