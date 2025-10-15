EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,248.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,848 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

