EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,704 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGSD opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

