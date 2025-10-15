EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $921,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

