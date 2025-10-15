Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$4.24. Dundee shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 74,749 shares traded.

Dundee Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$376.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 7.22.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

