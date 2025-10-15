Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

