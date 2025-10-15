Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $831.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $861.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $752.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

