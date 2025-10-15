CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 3909108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Weiss Ratings raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $19,208,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,096,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,096,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.