Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,734 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,421,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,722 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.