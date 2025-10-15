Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of USXF opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

