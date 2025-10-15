Cwm LLC Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after buying an additional 488,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 323,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

