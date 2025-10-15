CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. William Blair raised shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

CVRX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.99. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $243.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%.The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. CVRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 1,469.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

