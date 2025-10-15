Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

