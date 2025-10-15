Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cott Corp. (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

PRM opened at C$12.37 on Wednesday. Cott has a fifty-two week low of C$10.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.34.

The investment objectives for the Preferred shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions in the amount of $0.125 per Preferred share. Fund will invest in an initially equally-weighted portfolio comprised of Equity Securities of ten issuers, selected by the Portfolio Manager from the Investable Universe, that at the time of investment and immediately following each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalancing are listed on a North American exchange pay a dividend and have options in respect of its Equity Securities that, in the opinion of the Portfolio Manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the Portfolio Manager to write options in respect of such securities.

