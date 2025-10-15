Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

PH opened at $736.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.61.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

