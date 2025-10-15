Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $263,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

TT opened at $423.51 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.18 and a 200-day moving average of $410.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

