Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 24.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 77.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

