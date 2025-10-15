Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.