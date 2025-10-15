Copia Wealth Management Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

