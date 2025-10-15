Copia Wealth Management Purchases 1,682 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG

Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SHYG stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

