Copia Wealth Management Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 16.7%

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.