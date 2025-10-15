Copia Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Copia Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

