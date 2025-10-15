Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

