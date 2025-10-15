Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after buying an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

