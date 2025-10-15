Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $32.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $293,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 913,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,448. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,679.36. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,327 shares of company stock worth $2,553,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

