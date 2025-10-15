CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

