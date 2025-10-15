Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.94 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.26). Castings shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.41), with a volume of 13,777 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 target price on shares of Castings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,677.82 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.50. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

