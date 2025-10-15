Carnival Corporation $CCL Position Boosted by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Carnival by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Carnival by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Carnival Stock Up 3.0%

CCL opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

