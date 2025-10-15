CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and traded as low as $46.17. CAR Group shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 486 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CAR Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get CAR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR Group

CAR Group Stock Performance

CAR Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

(Get Free Report)

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.