Capital Management Corp VA Has $21.16 Million Stake in Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,811 shares during the quarter. Acco Brands makes up 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.07% of Acco Brands worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Acco Brands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,378,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 257,608 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acco Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acco Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Acco Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

