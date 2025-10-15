Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and traded as high as $37.84. Calian Group shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

