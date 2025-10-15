C3.ai, Inc. $AI Stock Position Increased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,843.83. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,695,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,661,544. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.2%

AI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

