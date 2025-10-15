Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 8,744 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,193.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,209.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.10. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,252.00 to $1,301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,263.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

