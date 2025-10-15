BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 214,134 shares traded.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 811.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 493.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

