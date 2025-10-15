BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 214,134 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 811.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
