Blue Trust Inc. Has $297,000 Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

