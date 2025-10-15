Blair William & Co. IL Sells 16,735 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.8%

FCX opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.