Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Holdings Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,396 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3%

BBY stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

