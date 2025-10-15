Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 2,638 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $472,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,560. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock worth $1,338,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Visteon Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

