Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About NewJersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.