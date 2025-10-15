Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 136,121 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

