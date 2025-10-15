Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 7,624 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

