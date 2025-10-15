Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 468 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LAD opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

