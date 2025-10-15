Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 440 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

MOH opened at $194.55 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $359.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

