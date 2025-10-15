Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,066 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.